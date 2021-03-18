LaVar Ball insists that the Pelicans have to trade Lonzo: 'He can't stay in New Orleans'

After what felt like a long, amazing stretch of calm from the outspoken Big Baller Brand patriarch, LaVar Ball is back — and he’s not happy.

LaVar, speaking on ESPN LA 710 on Thursday, wants the New Orleans Pelicans to trade Lonzo.

Fast.

“No! No, he can’t stay in New Orleans,” Ball screamed when asked if Lonzo should stay with the Pelicans. “Come on, man. Come on, listen … Lonzo’s always been a playmaker. Why are you trying to change him into a defensive specialist that stays in the corner and shoots 3s? And you’re trying to change Zion and Brandon Ingram who all through their careers have never been playmakers. They’re scorers! Now you want to put the ball in their hands and be playmakers? … Go score the ball and do what you do and guess what? They’re gonna have a hard time trying to win every game if the playmaker ain’t making the right plays.”

Lonzo Ball having career season

Though LaVar is clearly upset with how his oldest son is being used, Lonzo is in the midst of a career season in New Orleans.

The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 14.2 points per game so far this year, and is putting up 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest. He’s shooting better than 42% from the field and nearly 39% from the 3-point line, too, both all-time bests.

Despite that, though, LaVar apparently wants more. If he had it his way, the Pelicans will deal Lonzo before next week’s trade deadline.

Whether or not that actually goes down, though, LaVar knows is not up to him.

“Oh, I don’t know what they’re gonna do. I don’t know what they’re gonna do,” LaVar said. “I hope he be traded though. Here’s the thing: I don’t like watching him play like he plays [right now]."

Lonzo Ball is having a career season with the Pelicans, though his outspoken dad apparently isn't happy enough with what he's seeing there. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: