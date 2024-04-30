Lauderdale County girls tennis wins back-to-back state championships

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A year after making history in the state of Alabama the Lauderdale County girls tennis team wrote their name in the history books once again.

Last week, the Lady Tigers beat Saint James by one point to capture the Class 1A/3A state title to win the program’s second straight championship.

Last season, Lauderdale County became the first public school to win a tennis state title and now they’ve made more history by winning a second straight title.

Ever since winning last year, the Lady Tigers had their eyes set on a repeat; head coach Haleigh Woodard said the message to her team was simple: go in with low expectations and just have fun playing the game that they love and that mentality paid off.

“I just wanted them to go out and have fun, and try to enjoy it because that’s the last hoorah and I wanted them to have a good experience,” Woodard said. “I wish I could even put that into words. I am so beyond proud of them and what they have accomplished. To win one state championship as a public school, that was a feat that I never thought we would see but to come back and do it again the next year, honestly, I could not be more impressed with these girls and how they showed up and proved themselves.”

Congrats to the Lady Tigers on another blue map!

