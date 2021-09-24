All-Latino baseball team: The best all-time lineup of players born in Puerto Rico
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, USA TODAY Sports put together All-Latino baseball lineups from throughout Latin America.
Puerto Rico is a rich history of producing major league ballplayers since the mid-1950s. But any discussion of Puerto Rico and MLB begins with the legendary Roberto Clemente.
More than 60 years after Clemente made his MLB debut, players from Puerto Rico still cite him as their inspiration. And what a tradition he's established — one that's heavy on great hitters and defenders (featuring five Hall of Famers), but a little light on pitchers.
Here are the players who made the team:
Catcher: Iván Rodríguez, 1991-2011 (Hall of Fame)
First base: Orlando Cepeda, 1958-74 (Hall of Fame)
Second base: Roberto Alomar, 1988-2004 (Hall of Fame)
Third base: Mike Lowell, 1998-2010
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, 2015-present
Outfield: Roberto Clemente, 1955-72 (Hall of Fame)
Outfield: Carlos Beltrán 1998-2017
Outfield: Juan González, 1989-2005
Designated hitter: Carlos Delgado, 1993-2009
Utility: Kiké Hernández, 2014-present
Starting pitcher: Javier Vázquez, 1998-2011
Starting pitcher: Juan Pizarro, 1957-74
Starting pitcher: Jaime Navarro, 1989-2000
Relief pitcher: Roberto Hernández, 1991-2007
