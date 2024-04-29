Here are the latest RI comings and goings in the college basketball transfer portal

Brown received major men’s frontcourt news, a half-dozen player and coaching moves shook up the mix for the University of Rhode Island women and the Rams men saw more player news unfold as the transfer portal rumbled on last week.

Nana Owusu-Anane is staying on the East Side while Kalu Anya will depart. Those are the two high-profile names who settled their respective futures this week, and the Bears now have a better idea what awaits them entering the 2024-25 season. Owusu-Anane is back for his senior campaign while Anya announced a commitment to Saint Louis.

More: What will next season's Providence basketball team look like? An early look at the Friars

More: The local college transfer portal was buzzing last week; who's coming and going

Brown's Nana Owusu-Anane pushes the ball against a Princeton defender in the Ivy League semifinals Saturday morning in New York.

URI’s women lost associate head coach Megan Shoniker, who was named head coach at New Hampshire last week. The Rams men retained walk-on Jimmy Ball but look likely to lose at least two scholarship options — Luis Kortright entered the portal last Monday and Jeremy Foumena committed to High Point late Sunday.

Follow all that? Add in another commitment for the Providence men, who look to be done with this recruiting cycle after filling all but one of their 13 scholarship slots. Wesley Cardet Jr. is in from Chicago State, giving the Friars another strong wing player on their retooled roster.

Let’s go a little deeper with each program that made news this week.

More: Providence basketball lands another transfer recruit; who is he?

Brown men: Nana Owusu-Anane, Kalu Anya

Owusu-Anane was a shocking entry into the portal as Brown’s likely returning captain. He formally withdrew Friday afternoon with a post on his personal Instagram account. Owusu-Anane started 31 games last season and averaged double figures for the second straight campaign, closing at 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Anya reunites with a familiar face while joining the Billikens. Former Bears assistant Antone Gray left Indiana State along with head coach Josh Schertz and has Saint Louis poised for what looks like a quick Atlantic 10 turnaround. Anya heard from the likes of Rhode Island, Seton Hall, VCU, Boston College, SMU, Richmond, Temple and Fresno State after averaging 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds as a sophomore.

More: Earl Timberlake back with Bryant; Grace Efosa stays at Providence in latest transfer moves

Rhode Island women: Mayé Touré, Tenin Magassa, Eva DeChent, Megan Shoniker, Cia Eklöf, Harsimran Kaur

The Rams lost a pair of frontcourt veterans, a young guard and an associate head coach who’s been with Tammi Reiss since her hiring in 2019-20. They added what they hope will be an emerging guard from Washington State and forward who enjoyed a 2023-24 breakout with San Diego.

Touré committed to Maryland and Magassa reunited with former Dayton head coach Shauna Greene while committing to Illinois. Both will trigger COVID waiver seasons while competing in 2024-25. Touré was an all-conference selection while helping URI to a second straight WNIT bid and Magassa showed flashes of her ability to change the game in the post despite injuries and inconsistency.

DeChent spent one year in a bench role with the Rams, and it coincided with Shoniker’s final few months on campus. She’s a program alum who will succeed Kelsey Hogan with the Wildcats. Shoniker served as recruiting coordinator for URI and helped bring in the likes of Dolly Cairns and Sophie Phillips.

Oregon guard Ahlise Hurst is fouled by San Diego forward Harsimran Kaur as the Oregon Ducks host San Diego in a WNIT matchup Thursday, March 23, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Womens Basketball San Diego At Oregon Wbb Wnit San Diego At Oregon

Eklöf is the second Cougars transfer to the Rams under Reiss – Johanna Muzet was the first in 2020-21. She was a redshirt in 2022-23 and played in seven games last season. Kaur averaged 8.6 points and 5.0 rebounds as a 6-foot-4 junior after playing just 5.5 minutes per game through her first two seasons with the Torreros.

Rhode Island men: Luis Kortright, Jeremy Foumena, Jimmy Ball

Kortright announced his entry into the portal last week. It came just a couple days after Sebastian Thomas made his return to the Rams official – both profile as veteran lead guards entering the 2024-25 season. Kortright averaged 10.0 points and 3.7 assists in his lone year at URI after a move from Quinnipiac.

Foumena entered the portal shortly after an Atlantic 10 tournament loss to Saint Louis and committed to High Point on Sunday. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in a reserve role with the Rams last season. Ball was one of three walk-ons to hit the portal after the season — Thomas, a close friend, said he would make it a priority to bring him back for a second season.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Comings and goings in the latest RI college transfer portal update