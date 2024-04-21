The local college transfer portal was buzzing last week; who's coming and going

Breaking news came fast and furious on Tuesday, the busiest 24 hours for the locals in the transfer portal over the last week.

Six players announced their intentions to find new college basketball programs, including one who had yet to play a game beyond the prep level.

That just added to what was another hectic period of player and coaching movement. No corner of the state was left untouched, and several programs added talent ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Providence College’s men's team picked up a commitment from Georgia wing Jabri Abdur-Rahim and the University of Rhode Island’s men received a pledge from Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence. On Saturday, URI followed up that announcement with the news that former Ram Sebastian Thomas has decided to return to Kingston after a lone year spent at Albany.

Underclassman entries are rapidly approaching the May 1 cutoff point imposed by the NCAA so there is certain to be more announcements over the next week.

Who’s going where? Let’s recap:

Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence attempts a shot against Michigan during a game in February. He committed to URI last week.

Rhode Island men: Tyson Brown, Ben Hammond, Kenny Johnson

One outgoing player, one lost recruit and one departing assistant coach countered Lawrence’s commitment to the Rams.

Brown committed to Georgia Southern and will spend his last college season with the Eagles. He started in 16 of his 32 appearance with URI, averaging 4.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. Brown’s highlight was a late double-double against Fordham, a performance that hinted at his potential.

Hammond requested a release from his letter of intent after a strong senior season at Virginia power Paul VI. He helped lead them to the finals of the Chipotle Nationals and will be a hot name back on the recruiting circuit. ESPN reported Hammond has already heard from the likes of Providence, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Butler, Penn State, Georgia Tech and more.

Johnson’s departure for Georgetown after two seasons comes after serving as the lead recruiter for several current Rams players, including Hammond. He was tabbed by Hoyas head coach Ed Cooley to replace Ivan Thomas, a Mid-Atlantic native with deep ties to the region. Johnson carries those connections and now takes up that role after Thomas was hired as the head coach at Hampton.

Brown's Kalu Anya, right, has entered the transfer portal but could still return to the Bears.

Brown men: Kalu Anya

The Bears could lose an expected cornerstone piece going forward. Anya joined junior forward Nana Owusu-Anane in the portal — both leaving would force a major frontcourt shakeup for Brown.

Anya is a Worcester native who started in all but one of his 31 games. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while helping the Bears to the Ivy Madness title game against Yale. Anya piled up 23 points and 17 rebounds — both season highs — in an important late road win at Cornell.

Anya and Owusu-Anane both have the option of returning to Brown. Felix Kloman, Kimo Ferrari and Malachi Ndur are all in the portal and could trigger a waiver that would give them a COVID fifth year elsewhere.

Forward/center Rafael Castro has left Providence and committed to George Washington.

Providence men: Rafael Castro

Castro committed to George Washington last week and will leave the Friars after three years. He was the last remaining link to the Sweet 16 team in 2021-22. The forward was a redshirt while Providence stormed to a Big East title and the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Castro played in 34 games and made one start last season, averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He joined Garwey Dual and Donovan Santoro in entering the portal shortly after an NIT loss to Boston College.

The Friars have received commitments from Abdur-Rahim, Saint Joseph’s big man Christ Essandoko and Miami guard Bensley Joseph. They’re still in the running for more ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Forward Barry Evans has left St. Bonaventure and will play for Bryant in the fall.

Bryant men: Barry Evans

The Bulldogs picked up a commitment last week from Evans, a St. Bonaventure transfer who played with an Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinalist last season.

Evans averaged 3.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 2023-24, starting in three of his 33 appearances. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds in a loss against Duquesne, a game that turned out to be his last with the Bonnies. Evans is a Baltimore native who prepped at national power Putnam Science and retains two seasons of eligibility.

Evans joins the returning Earl Timberlake in the Bryant frontcourt for 2024-25. The Bulldogs are still waiting on a host of decisions from other players in the portal. Daniel Rivera, Rafael Pinzon, Tyler Brelsford, Todd Rochelle and Greg Cantwell are still mulling their respective futures.

Bryant women: Jada Leonard

The Bulldogs continued to add via the portal with Leonard, a Saint Peter’s guard who retains two seasons of eligibility.

Leonard adds instant scoring punch and defensive toughness for Bryant. She started 53 of 58 games for the Peacocks, averaging 11.3 points and reaching 60 steals in each of her two years. Leonard in a 5-foot-8 Bronx native who was a 1,000-point scorer in high school.

Leonard enters along with Ali Brigham (Penn State), Mimi Rubino (Fairfield) and Maranda Nyborg (Fordham). Bryant had several open spots after Mariona Planes Fortuny, Kemari Reynolds, Megan Bodziony, Breya Busby, Lucie Castagne and Alana Scott all entered the portal. The Bulldogs finished 15-15 in Lynne-Ann Kokoski’s debut and hosted an America East quarterfinal.

Providence women: Bella McLaughlin

McLaughlin has committed to Boston University and will leave the Friars after one season. She’s a Maine native who helped Providence reach the NIT in Erin Batth’s sideline debut.

McLaughlin played in 18 games off the bench, including 12 minutes against Columbia and 21 minutes against Baylor. She departs a guard rotation that could also lose Kendall Eddy, Kammie Ludwig and Sahana Kanagasabay in the portal. Providence has added Xavier guard Mackayla Scarlett and will retain a pair of fifth-year veterans in Grace Efosa and Brynn Farrell.

Kylie Swider, in action here during a 2017 game when she played for Portsmouth High, will complete her college eligibility at Stonehill College.

Elsewhere: Kylie Swider

Swider will return close to her Portsmouth home after a commitment to Stonehill. She triggered a COVID fifth year after spending four seasons at Villanova.

The 6-foot-4 frontcourt player made 37 appearances and one start with the Wildcats, reaching a pair of NCAA Tournaments and a Sweet 16 in 2022-23. Swider followed her older brother, Cole, to Villanova after he committed ahead of the 2018-19 season. He later transferred to Syracuse and is now in the NBA with the Miami Heat.

