Latest update on 5-star Dominick McKinley as he prepares to commit

One of the best recruits in the 2024 recruiting class is scheduled to announce his commitment this Friday. He is down to five schools: LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Brian Kelly has made it a mission to recruit the best players in the state of Louisiana and keep them in the boot. Dominick McKinley definitely fits that bill. McKinley is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound, five-star defensive lineman from Lafayette, Louisiana, where he plays for Acadiana High School.

As of now, the Texas Longhorns are a 60% favorite to land him per On3, and the Longhorns have received a Crystal Ball projection to land him per 247Sports. LSU’s 2024 recruiting class currently ranks as the No. 9 overall class according to 247Sports. The class currently contains only one defensive lineman, three-star De'Myrion Johnson from New Iberia, Louisiana.

LSU’s 2024 class does not have a five-star commitment yet. McKinley would be a great player to add to put another checkmark on Kelly’s list.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire