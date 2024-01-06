Last-bout win gives Paramus Catholic wrestling a historic victory over Bergen Catholic

Eddie Terreri of Paramus Catholic is on his way to defeat Ethan Mendel of Northern Highlands in the 175 pound match of their quarter final during the Bergen County Wrestling Tournament Day 2 at Hackensack High School in Hackensack on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022.

Paramus Catholic wrestling coach Jon Piela stopped to gather his emotions after the biggest win in program history.

After years of blowout losses to his alma mater, Piela and the Paladins finally got over the hump on Saturday with an exhilarating 40-30 victory over Bergen Catholic.

Eddie Terreri picked up a pin in the deciding final bout at 175 to help his program snap a 22-match losing streak to Bergen Catholic.

Eddie Hufnagel (106), Preston Montague (113) and Nick Barone (126) provided the three other pins for the Paladins, who downed Camden Catholic in the tri-meet earlier in the day.

*Check back later for updates*.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paramus Catholic wrestling knocks off Bergen Catholic on the last bout