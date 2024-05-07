Las Vegas native Jaden Hicks says he’s not a Raiders fan

The Kansas City Chiefs solidified their depth in the secondary during the 2024 NFL draft. The loss of several veterans at the start of the offseason has led to another shake-up in the defensive unit.

The selection of defensive back Jaden Hicks was an example of the youth movement continuing within Steve Spagnuolo’s group. Hicks reflected on his NFL draft experience and provided his thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders while speaking with media on Sunday at rookie minicamp.

“It was a lot of weight lifted off the shoulders for being drafted; that was a cool moment me and my family had,” Hicks explained. “Just the process of getting in here, [I’ve] been working out trying to get prepared for this moment. I’m taking every moment like it’s my last. Getting the playbook down that’s been going good. First practice was really good, so I’m excited for the next few practices.”

Hicks is a native of Las Vegas, Nevada but made it very clear that he isn’t a fan of the NFL team that calls the city home.

“No, I wasn’t a fan of the Raiders, so you guys don’t have to worry about that,” said Hicks. “Even my family, they’re all excited for me. We’re all Kansas City Chiefs now; it’s pretty cool.”

Hicks was an impact player at Washington State and now joins fellow Cougar Jaylen Watson in the Kansas City secondary.

