Largest collegiate event set to be held in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Sports Center is set to host the largest collegiate fencing event worldwide this weekend, according to a release.

The event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on 1045 19th St. The event has been a tradition since 2003 and hosts more than 45 teams across the nation. The event is free and open to the public.

