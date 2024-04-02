Lane Kiffin's son Knox, 2028 QB, earns first college football offer from Mississippi College

Among a slew of other things, Lane Kiffin’s name has been synonymous with the development of successful college quarterbacks, going back to the early stages of his career when he was helping USC win national titles with Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart under center.

That group of proteges at the college level may soon include his son.

Knox Kiffin, one of the Ole Miss coach’s three children, announced Monday night on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) that he has received an offer from Mississippi College, a private Christian college in Clinton.

Excited to receive a offer from Mississippi College Choctaws pic.twitter.com/Xbx2ZLMAQw — Knox Kiffin (@KnoxKiffinQB) April 1, 2024

It stands as the first college offer for Kiffin, a quarterback prospect in the 2028 recruiting class.

On his 247Sports profile page, Kiffin is listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, though, given his age, he hasn’t received any kind of star rating from the scouting service. Mississippi College is a Division II school that competes in the Gulf South Conference. Last season, the Choctaws’ football team finished 3-7.

