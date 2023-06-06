Lane Johnson talks return from torn adductor, new contract with Eagles being his last

Lane Johnson is the best right tackle in the NFL, but he knows the end is near, and as the All-Pro prepares for another season, he’s focused on being the best version of himself.

Johnson is cleared for organized team activities after a 10-12 week rehab for a torn adductor muscle that cost him two regular-season games.

One of the NFL’s toughest players, Johnson played injured throughout the postseason, barely giving up quarterback pressure while helping Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, Johnson talked about the rehab from injury and this last contract extension being his last.

Johnson on his rehab

Lane Johnson said the first few weeks of rehab post-torn adductor surgery were tough, but he noted he’s been cleared for a while now to resume football activities. He also compared this rehab to his ankle from several years ago, says he feels much better now. pic.twitter.com/oF2LuyMvdr — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 6, 2023

Johnson on his final contract

The Eagles agreed to a one-year, $33 million contract extension with the All-Pro right tackle back in March.

The move created $10 million in cap space while keeping Johnson under contract through the 2026 NFL season.

Johnson was on the Eagles’ books for $47.305 million over the next three years. Gets one year, and $33.445 million added to that. So now under contract for four years, $80.75 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Lane Johnson, 33, said that he envisions the recent extension he signed with the #Eagles that keeps him under contract through 2026 being his last. https://t.co/zyEgKxkIqA — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) June 6, 2023

He’ll likely retire when this contract is all said and done.

