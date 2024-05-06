Lando Norris crowd surfs in behind the scenes footage from first F1 win

McLaren have shared the behind-the-scenes moment and elated Lando Norris got to celebrate with his team after winning the Miami Grand Prix.

It was Norris’ first ever Grand Prix win after five years and 110 races, and he marked the moment by attempting to crowd surf among team McLaren.

The 24-year-old was able to pull away from season front-runner, Max Verstappen, thanks to a safety car, and managed to secure the win with a 7.6-second margin.

During the champagne pop the celebrations continued, with the driver accidentally spraying himself in the eye.