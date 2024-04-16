Lancaster Stormers finalize roster with last two signings

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Stormers announced their final two signings for the 2024 season on Tuesday, officially completing the roster.

Manager Ross Peeples revealed that catcher Jack Conley and left-handed pitcher Caleb Baragar will join the Lancaster Stormers.

Conley came to Lancaster last season just a week into the campaign. Conley appeared in 97 games, batting .237 with six home runs and 40 RBI. The 27-year-old stole 29 bases last season, which was the third-best on the team.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native spent four seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies system before joining the Stormers where he reached Triple AAA Lehigh Valley.

“Conley is one of the best defensive catchers in the league,” said Peeples. “He controls

the pitching staff well and is a good catch and throw guy. He’s a great guy in the

clubhouse, but when he crosses the (foul) line, he always has his game face on.”

Baragar comes to the Stormers with Major League experience. Baragar played in 49 games for the San Francisco Giants between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The 30-year-old went 7-2 with two saves, boasting a 2.78 ERA.

The Michigan native threw 14.1 consecutive scoreless innings to wrap up his 2020 MLB campaign. Baragar then opened the 2021 season with 11 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

After six seasons with the Giants Baragar played in Class AAA with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians.

“Baragar is a veteran pitcher who will come in and start for us,” Peeples said. “He

throws strikes and will be a valuable piece to our rotation.”

The Stormers are also welcoming catcher Antonio Barranca from York, Pennsylvania to camp on a tryout waiver.

Barranca was in the Atlanta farm system for two seasons (2021-22) and is the son of former MLB infielder German Barranca.

Spring training started for the Stormers on Monday and exhibition games will begin Wednesday in York with a home game every Thursday through next Monday.

The season will kick off Thursday, April 25 at Long Island. The Stormers will host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on April 30 at 6:45 p.m. for their home opener.

