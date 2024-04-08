Lancaster Stormers add former Major League infielder

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Stormers inked former Major League infielder Isan Diaz for the 2024 season on Monday.

Diaz marks the 23rd player under contract for the Stormers this season and is the first to have played in the majors.

Diaz played Major League baseball for four of the last five seasons. From 2019-21 the infielder was with the Miami Marlins and in 2023 Diaz split his time with the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers.

The Puerto Rico native and resident of Massachusetts has played a total of 153 career games and owns a .177 batting average. Diaz has also posted nine home runs in his career.

In three different minor league seasons the lefty surpassed the 20-homer mark. With Class A Milwaukee (Wisconsin) in 2016 Diaz hit 20, with Class AAA Miami (New Orleans) in 2019 he hit 26 and in 2022 with Class AAA San Francisco (Sacramento) he hit 23 home runs.

“Diaz is a veteran who can play all over the infield,” said Stomers manager Ross Peeples. “He will probably play shortstop for us. We have gotten several good reports on him.”

The Stormers begin the season on April 25 at Long Island. Their home opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium will be April 30.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.