LaMelo Ball, Draymond Green, CJ McCollum react to Bucks beating Nets

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
The Milwaukee Bucks fought back on Thursday to earn a gritty win over the Brooklyn Nets at home in a game that looked to be from a different generation of basketball. The two sides struggled offensively all night with Milwaukee scraping out an 86-83 victory.

Late in the game, the two sides began trading buckets with the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday matching Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant shot-for-shot. With the game on the line late, though, it was Bruce Brown that took the big shot for the Nets, eliciting some wild responses from Twitter from NBA players watching from home, including LaMelo Ball.

Ultimately, Durant, who had 11 of the Nets’ 18 points in the fourth quarter, had one final shot to send the game to overtime that missed long, giving the Bucks their first win of the series.

Two of the title favorites, the Bucks and Nets will have an all-important Game 4 showdown Sunday afternoon with much on the line. Hopefully, it will feature more big buckets from Durant, Holiday, Middleton and Giannis Antetokoumpo and fewer head-scratching moments from Brown.

