Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers team on 75-yard TD pass
Lamar Jackson was having himself a half against the Miami Dolphins for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The MVP candidate was 10-of-11 passing for 219 yards and a pair of TD throws against Tua Tagovailoa and Miami.
The second TD pass went to a wide-open Zay Flowers, who made a pretty run to complete the 75-yard scoring play.
Give Zay his Flowers 💐 75-YARD TOUCHDOWN
— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023