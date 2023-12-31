Advertisement

Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers team on 75-yard TD pass

Barry Werner

Lamar Jackson was having himself a half against the Miami Dolphins for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The MVP candidate was 10-of-11 passing for 219 yards and a pair of TD throws against Tua Tagovailoa and Miami.

The second TD pass went to a wide-open Zay Flowers, who made a pretty run to complete the 75-yard scoring play.

