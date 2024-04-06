Lakers look to keep momentum going into last five games of regular season

Lakers coach Darvin Ham talks with guards D'Angelo Russell, left, and Max Christie. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

"We’ll be ready to play, I promise you.”

That was the prediction Lakers coach Darvin Ham made to the media following Friday morning’s practice in El Segundo. His team is in playoff mode entering Saturday afternoon’s home game against Cleveland (46-31), the team with the third-best record in the East.

“The key thing today was to make the focus about us,” Ham said. “Trying to sustain the stuff we’re doing good and clean up the things we’re not doing well. Of course you look at the trends. You take all of the information you're provided and come up with different combinations and lineups that are high up in the plus-minus categories.”

On the positive side, the Lakers appear to be playing as well as they have at any stage this season. However, despite winning eight of their last 10 games, they have not gained any ground in the Western Conference playoff race and remain in ninth place with five games left.

Rui Hachimura said one of his friends advised him to be more aggressive and the forward has taken the message to heart.

“I’m trying to be more engaged and bring the energy,” he said. “I started figuring out my role. Every game is important. We’ll take it one game at a time and try to get all of them."

The Japanese Hachimiura was asked how excited he was when countryman Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run as a Dodger.

“I saw it and I was so happy for him. We’re both here in L.A. at the same time playing for historical teams,” Hachimiura said.

After a nine-day road trip that produced five wins in six games, the Lakers (44-33) have crept to within half a game of Sacramento (44-32) and would be tied with the Kings should they lose at East-leading Boston on Friday, though Sacramento holds the tiebreaker, having beaten the Lakers in all four meetings.

Austin Reaves acknowledged he does a lot of scoreboard watching, and not merely because the postseason is around the corner.

“I watch games all the time anyway because I’m a fan," the guard said. "Obviously, we wanna do the best we can do and be playing our best going into the play-in tournament. I like knowing what needs to happen for us to move up.”

Anthony Davis recorded 35 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks Wednesday in a 125-120 victory at Washington. LeBron James has led the team in scoring over the last 10 games, averaging 21.2 points, while D’Angelo Russell has averaged 18.3.

As dominant as Davis is on offense, Reaves believes he makes his teammates better in more ways on defense.

“Anytime he’s back there protecting the rim with his timing and knowledge of what players like to do, it’s huge,” Reaves said. “The numbers speak for themselves when we don’t have him. He’s always talkin', he’s a coach on the floor, he recognizes where ball screens are coming from and what we can do to slow the other team down.”

Added Hachimura: “AD does little things you don’t see that don’t show up on a stat sheet. It’s good knowing if you make a mistake, he’ll be there. He covers up so many of our mistakes.”

On the injury front, Ham confirmed that Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) will be re-evaluated early next week. He did an individual workout Friday but did not practice. Fellow forward Christian Wood, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee March 19, is likely to miss the rest of the regular season.

While jockeying for better position in the play-in tournament, the Lakers also will have to hold off surging Golden State, which is holding on to the No. 10 spot and began Friday 1½ games behind them. The Warriors entered Friday’s tip-off at Dallas having won six straight and they face the Lakers for the fourth and final time in the season series Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors have won two of the first three, and the loss came by one point in double overtime on Jan. 27.

“We’re in the same scenario as last year in that every game is a must-win if you want to move up in the standings,” Reaves said. “I feel good. What do I have left? I’ve got everything I can give until after our last game — then I can relax. You dream of playing in these type of games.”

James’ high school coach Keith Dambrot was a guest at Friday’s practice, and Ham stated: “It was a pleasure to have him in the building.”

