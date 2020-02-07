LeBron James' reverse windmill dunk results in stunning photo of the year candidate

LeBron James is warming up for All-Star weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers forward threw down a windmill dunk during Thursday’s loss to the Houston Rockets that’s stellar on video, but breathtaking in still form.

James was all alone on the fast break when he got a dazzling two points. First, the look from under the basket.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now the replay.

That’s cool and all. But it may have resulted in the iconic image of James’ 17-year career, at least with the Lakers. Official NBA photographer Andrew D. Bernstein snapped the shot that’s beginning to go viral Friday morning.

It’s stunning the dark background seats and dim arena lights putting the 35-year-old star in full focus with his No. 23 nearly lined up perfectly with those numbers behind him. The banners and retired jerseys add to the depth and his iconic career.

He may not have posterized anyone, but that’s a poster-worthy shot if we’ve ever seen one.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has his eyes on that photo. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

More from Yahoo Sports: