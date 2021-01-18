Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma labels Steph Curry ‘the greatest shooter ever’

After missing most of last season due to injury, it didn’t take Steph Curry long to return to his high-caliber shooting form. Through the first 12 games of the season, the two-time Most Valuable Player has notched 30 or more points in six games, including a career-high 62 point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Monday, Curry will lace up for one of the Golden State Warriors’ most challenging tests of the early-season schedule. For the first time in 2020-21, Curry and the Warriors will travel to Staples Center for a tilt with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Prior to the contest, one of Curry’s upcoming opponents had high praise for the six-time All-Star. Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma calling Curry “the greatest shooter ever.”

Via @RyanWardLA on Twitter:

Kyle Kuzma on the Warriors and Steph Curry: “They’re still the Warriors in a sense. They play Warriors basketball. Any time Steph steps out there, the greatest shooter ever. “They’re still a formidable team.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 17, 2021

During his career, Curry has always shot the basketball at an elite clip, averaging 23.6 points on 47.6% shooting from the field. From long-distance, the sharp-shooting guard is making 43.4% of his shots from beyond the arc. Early in the 2020-21 season, Curry drilled his 2,500 triple, joining Hall of Famers Ray Allen and Reggie Miller as the only three players to surpass that mark.

Through the first 12 games of the 2020-21 campaign, Curry is averaging 28.4 points on 44.7% shooting from the field with 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. The three-time champion is shooting 37.6% from long-range on 11.1 3-point attempts per game.

To compete with the red-hot 11-3 Lakers on Monday night, the Warriors will need Curry to continue to let it fly at a high rate. Golden State is set to tipoff against Kuzma, LeBron James and the reigning champs at 7 p.m. PST on Monday night.

