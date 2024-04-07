Lakers beat Cavaliers for fourth straight win, move into eighth in West.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers can count on Anthony Davis and LeBron James to bring it nightly, but when this team gets a third player in the offensive mix they become so much more dangerous.

Saturday afternoon D'Angelo Russell scored 28 on 11-of-17 shooting, the Lakers top three scored 74 and the Lakers took care of business against the stumbling Cavaliers 116-97.

LeBron: 24 PTS, 12 AST, 5 REB

AD: 22 PTS, 13 REB, 6 BLK

With the win, the Lakers move into the No. 8 seed in the West — still in the play-in but only having to win one of two games to advance to the playoffs proper, as opposed to winning two in a row for the 9/10 seeds.

The Lakers have looked the best they have all season of late, with strong defense and good size with Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup. The Lakers went 5-1 on their big late road trip then came home and beat the Cavaliers with a professional outing.

The Cavaliers are now 1-3 on their measuring stick road trip through the West, and while they technically are still the No. 3 seed in the East this team is not scaring anyone right now. Donovan Mitchell had 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting, while Evan Mobley and Max Strus combined to shoot 4-of-14. Darius Garland carried the Cavaliers with 26 points, but it was tough to watch the Cavaliers get pushed around by the Lakers, reminiscent of what the Knicks did to the Cavaliers in the playoffs a year ago.

Cleveland could easily fall to the No. 5 seed in the East, they are just half a game up on New York and Orlando. This team needs wins and it's hard to see where they come from right now.

The Lakers have two massive games coming up: Sunday against the Timberwolves and Tuesday against the Warriors. If they win those, they will have a very strong shot at a No. 7 or 8 seed (six is not out of reach, but the way the Suns are playing, it's not that hard).