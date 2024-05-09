Lake Hawk Havoc 3 on 3 hoops tourney coming in June

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A brand new basketball tournament is coming to Watkins Glen with an even higher purpose.

The first-ever Lake Hawk Havoc 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament is coming on Saturday, June 8, at 9 am at Watkins Glen High School. It’s a tournament open to all ages and skill levels with proceeds going to the United Way of Schuyler County. The tournament is entirely created and produced by students at Watkins Glen High School who want to give back to their community.

Registration is $20 per player with games being played at Watkins Glen High School’s Fieldhouse gymnasium. On top of plenty of hoops, there will be food, vendors and more in an effort to draw a great turnout.

Below, is the event flyer and how you can register. 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Watkins Glen High School marketing teacher Angela Morse and senior Johnny VanScoyk on the tremendous experience it has been planning the tournament. Overall, it’s a time that has showcased the great effort and team building it takes to find success.

