Laingsburg softball coach Jeff Cheadle eclipses 900 career wins

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, Laingsburg Softball head coach Jeff Cheadle collected win number 900 after the Wolfpack took down Ovid-Elise 11-1 in five innings. And believe it or not, ranking in the top 25 winningest all-time Michigan softball coaches wasn’t exactly the future Cheadle had for himself those years ago.

“I did it because the girls job was open,” Cheadle said. “I was going to be a baseball coach. I just ended up doing the girls and I had fun. 900 is quite a lot of coaching. That is a lot of years coaching and I am kind of relieved it is done.”

“Me and the one other senior, Ella Merrell, we both were here for his 800th and 900th win and it’s a huge accomplishment and I am looking forward to his 1,00th. I hope he makes it to 1000. Having him have the legacy behind him, but now bringing it even further, there is nothing more. I could ask for.”

Laingsburg is one of the top softball teams in Division 3, currently sitting at 14-0, and outscoring their opponents 200-16 through their first 14 games.

