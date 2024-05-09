LAFC defeats Las Vegas to advance in U.S. Open Cup

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo, shown here earlier this season, received a red card during Wednesday's match. (Michael Wyke / Associated Press)

LAFC advanced to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup with a 3-1 win against the Las Vegas Lights at Cashman Field on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first half, LAFC scored first when a cleared corner kick was contained and sent to Timothy Tillman on the left wing. His cross was finished on a header by Kei Kamara for his first goal with LAFC, giving them a 1-0 lead just two minutes after the break.

Las Vegas' Shawn Smart tied it in the 56th minute, but LAFC's Cristian Olivera broke the deadlock when he tapped home Omar Campos' deflected cross in the 70th minute. Olivera then put the match out of reach in stoppage time with his second goal.

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo was issued a straight red card in the second minute of first-half stoppage time after a clash of players near the technical area.

LAFC will host USL Championship (Division II) side Loudoun United in the Round of 16 on May 21 at BMO Stadium.

Up next

LAFC returns to MLS action Saturday when they host the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.