Lady Vols defeat Kentucky to win eighth SEC series

No. 3 Tennessee (39-9, 18-5 SEC) defeated No. 25 Kentucky (30-19, 8-15 SEC), 8-3, Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

With the win, the Lady Vols clinched the series and have now won all eight SEC series this season.

Tennessee overcame a, 3-0, deficit in the contest.

Lady Vols’ leadoff hitter and center fielder Kiki Milloy went 1-for-4. She hit a three-run home run, while Taylor Pannell went 2-for-4. She hit a two-run home run.

Karlyn Pickens (18-5) pitched four innings of relief for the Lady Vols. She recorded five strikeouts.

Payton Gottshall started and pitched three innings for Tennessee. She allowed three runs and five hits, while recording three strikeouts.

