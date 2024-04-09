Lady Maroons survive Casey in pitching duel

Apr. 9—Pulaski, fresh off a 1-1 tournament at Elizabethtown, were back at their home field for the first time in two weeks on Monday evening, welcoming in the Casey County Lady Rebels for a 47th District showdown. Despite the Lady Maroons being a strong offensive team, it was a pitching duel for most of the evening's contest, with Pulaski being able to take away a 2-0 victory.

Bella Ellis and Brooklyn Thomas each batted in one RBI for the Maroons, with Ryann Sowder also adding a hit. Thomas was dominant on the mound, throwing 101 pitches in a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts.

Pulaski improves to 8-4 on the season and 1-0 in district play, with a road game at Casey County on Tuesday before returning home on Thursday to square off with Taylor County.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.