Kyler Murray, James Conner take in Mavericks-Thunder playoff game

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner were in Tempe for team offseason workouts on Thursday, according to Darren Urban.

Thursday night, though, they were in Oklahoma City.

Both Conner and Murray were courtside to watch the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder play in Game 2 of the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks evened the series 1-1 with a 119-110 win.

Kyler Murray is here taking in some Thunder basketball pic.twitter.com/87CEK6ko1Q — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) May 10, 2024

Murray grew up in the Dallas area and attended college at Oklahoma University.

Conner even wore a Kyler Murray Oklahoma jersey to the game.

Something the average fan doesn’t get to do pregame, both Conner and Murray were able to take a few shots on the court.

Murray shared this video on his Twitter/X account.

Conner airballed a corner three-point shot.

Murray drained a pair to show him up.

It’s a good thing to see from two teammates.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire