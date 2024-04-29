Kyle Petty’s annual charity motorcycle ride will make a stop in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Kyle Petty’s 28th annual charity motorcycle ride will include a stop in Bristol, Virginia next week.

The former NASCAR driver and current racing analyst will be accompanied by 150 motorcycles when he stops by the Delta Hotel by Marriott on May 9 at 4:45 p.m.

Not only will the event be free and open to the public, there will be several other notable guests present as well.

“My dad Richard Petty’s going to be with us,” Kyle Petty told News Channel 11. “Hershel McGriff, another Hall of Famer, will be with us. Those two are 86 and 96 respectively, so don’t think you’re too old to ride motorcycles. Kenny Wallace, Kenny Shrader, and Mike Wallace, David Ragan, Max Papis, my friend Rutledge Wood from Top Gear America from the Hot Wheels show will be there with us. Rick Allen, voice of NASCAR on NBC, will be with us. And Herschel Walker, Heisman trophy winner, Hall of Famer, NFL Hall of Famer will be with us.”

(Photo: Kyle Petty Charity Ride)

The charity ride will travel more than 2,100 miles from South Dakota to North Carolina from May 4–10. Petty and more than 250 participants will raise money for Victory Junction, a camp for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses that was created in 2004 in honor of Kyle Petty’s son, Adam.

“We ride motorcycles so we can raise money and send kids to camp because it’s totally free of charge, and their whole families can come,” Petty said.

The annual charity ride has raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities since it started in 1995, according to a release.

This year’s ride will span nine states and will start in Deadwood, South Dakota and end at Victory Junction in North Carolina.

