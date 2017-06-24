Kyle Larson and teammate Jamie McMurray to start 1-2 at Sonoma

Kyle Larson is on a quite a roll.

A week after winning the pole and subsequently winning the race at Michigan, Larson was the fastest qualifier in the second round of qualifying at Sonoma on Saturday and will start first at the road course. He’s joined on the front row by teammate Jamie McMurray.

Larson officially has three poles this season but has started first five times because qualifying has been rained out twice while he’s been the points leader. He’s the current points leader too. The win at Michigan elevated him above Martin Truex in the standings.

McMurray has been solidly consistent in 2017. He’s fifth in the points standings and is no stranger to the front row at Sonoma. He’s started either first or second at the track six times in 15 starts counting Sunday’s race.

Here’s the entire starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

1. Kyle Larson

2. Jamie McMurray

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kyle Busch

5. AJ Allmendinger

6. Danica Patrick

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Chase Elliott

9. Chris Buescher

10. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

11. Daniel Suarez

12. Kevin Harvick

13. Clint Bowyer

14. Denny Hamlin

15. Paul Menard

16. Michael McDowell

17. Kurt Busch

18. Joey Logano

19. Austin Dillon

20. Ryan Newman

21. Kasey Kahne

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23. Brad Keselowski

24. Jimmie Johnson

25. Trevor Bayne

26. Billy Johnson

27. Matt DiBenedetto

28. David Ragan

29. Cole Whitt

30. Erik Jones

31. Landon Cassill

32. Elon Day

33. Josh Bilicki

34. Boris Said

35 .Ty Dillon

36. Kevin O’Connell

37. Tommy Regan

38. Matt Kenseth





