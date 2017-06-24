Kyle Larson and teammate Jamie McMurray to start 1-2 at Sonoma

Kyle Larson is on a quite a roll.
A week after winning the pole and subsequently winning the race at Michigan, Larson was the fastest qualifier in the second round of qualifying at Sonoma on Saturday and will start first at the road course. He’s joined on the front row by teammate Jamie McMurray.
Larson officially has three poles this season but has started first five times because qualifying has been rained out twice while he’s been the points leader. He’s the current points leader too. The win at Michigan elevated him above Martin Truex in the standings.
McMurray has been solidly consistent in 2017. He’s fifth in the points standings and is no stranger to the front row at Sonoma. He’s started either first or second at the track six times in 15 starts counting Sunday’s race.
Here’s the entire starting lineup for Sunday’s race.
1. Kyle Larson
2. Jamie McMurray
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Kyle Busch
5. AJ Allmendinger
6. Danica Patrick
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Chase Elliott
9. Chris Buescher
10. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
11. Daniel Suarez
12. Kevin Harvick
13. Clint Bowyer
14. Denny Hamlin
15. Paul Menard
16. Michael McDowell
17. Kurt Busch
18. Joey Logano
19. Austin Dillon
20. Ryan Newman
21. Kasey Kahne
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23. Brad Keselowski
24. Jimmie Johnson
25. Trevor Bayne
26. Billy Johnson
27. Matt DiBenedetto
28. David Ragan
29. Cole Whitt
30. Erik Jones
31. Landon Cassill
32. Elon Day
33. Josh Bilicki
34. Boris Said
35 .Ty Dillon
36. Kevin O’Connell
37. Tommy Regan
38. Matt Kenseth
