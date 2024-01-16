Kyle Juszczyk ‘proud' of wife Kristin's rise to NFL fashion fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

While the 49ers were on their bye week during the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend, one member of the franchise’s family had a starring role.

The nation learned all about fashion and seamstress extraordinaire Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Kristin designed the game-day attire for music icon Taylor Swift, who wore a jacket in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during Saturday's playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We saw it the same time everybody else did,” Kyle Juszczyk said. “She came out in the golf cart with the jacket on, and we were fired up.”

Taylor Swift arrives to the Chiefs game in a Travis Kelce jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MAqB9oxaNh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2024

Kyle Juszczyk then went to social media to comment on numerous posts to make sure to express appreciation for all the kind words and make sure his wife got proper credit for the creation.

“It was super important because I’m so proud of her,” Juszczyk said. “And she’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind. I wanted to make sure she got that credit.

“At first the announcers were, ‘Hey, Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything.’ Ah, come on. We got to let these people know it was all Kristin. That was all her, so I was happy to see her get that credit.”

Arriving in her jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk https://t.co/py60MZ6NS8 — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) January 14, 2024

Kristin Juszczyk also designed and created a jacket for actor Taylor Lautner, best known for his role in The Twilight Saga film series. Lautner, a Detroit Lions fan, opened a box on the sideline that contained a jacket that honored Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Taylor Lautner in the house!!! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/w4OTWjzCD4 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 15, 2024

Lautner reached out to Kristin Juszczyk to see if it were possible to get something unique for the Lions’ playoff game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

But the odds were stacked against Lautner receiving the package in time for the game. Kyle Juszczyk detailed the effort required to make sure the package was delivered to the sideline at Ford Field via a personal courier prior to kickoff.

“It was supposed to get there the day before, but it got stuck in Memphis (due to inclement weather),” Kyle Juszczyk said. “Somehow she got ahold of the owner of FedEx and spoke with his son, and he said it was their mission to get that package to (Lautner).

“They sent a truck to get it picked up in Memphis, and the truck broke down. They sent another truck. And they literally got it delivered on the sideline. So shout-out to FedEx.”

“She’s been grinding for years.”



Kyle Juszczyk: Big @krisjuszczyk fan 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0V7MY4KsEs — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 16, 2024

Kristin Juszczyk has previously received attention for her designs worn by gymnastics star Simone Biles, married to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, and 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers play the Packers on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. And you can be sure that Kristin Juszczyk will be just as busy as her husband as the game approaches.

“Honestly, I’m not even 100-percent sure what she has planned this week,” Kyle Juszczyk said. “She's brought the heat every single week, so we’ll see. I’ll be surprised as much as you are.”

