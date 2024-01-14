Kyle Filipowski's career day helps Duke basketball get revenge, win vs. Georgia Tech

DURHAM – Revenge day.

Those were the two words on the athletic tape across the forehead of the Duke mascot on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

It wasn’t easy for the 11th-ranked Blue Devils, but they got their revenge with a 84-79 win against Georgia Tech after losing their ACC opener in Atlanta earlier this season.

Duke (13-3, 4-1 ACC) rallied from a second-half deficit behind Jeremy Roach, Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor to turn back the Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4) with Mark Mitchell out because of an injury. Ryan Young had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Here are some takeaways from the Blue Devils’ eighth win in a row.

Tyrese Proctor helps Duke rally, close

After rolling his ankle in the opening minutes of Duke’s loss at Georgia Tech, sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor helped the Blue Devils thrive in the closing minutes of the rematch. With Duke down three, Proctor made back-to-back 3-pointers and had an assist on a Ryan Young layup to spark a 10-0 run that helped the Blue Devils stay ahead for good. Proctor finished with 17 points.

Kyle Filipowski flips switch in second half

After missing 12 of his first 17 shots, sophomore center Kyle Filipowski made three in a row during a second-half stretch to help Duke go from down 10 to up one. Filipowski scored eight points in a 13-2 run to get the Blue Devils’ offense trending in the right direction. He made five of his last seven shots and finished with a career-high 30 points, along with 13 rebounds.

Duke basketball's slow start with Mark Mitchell out

With sophomore wing Mark Mitchell – who started 13 of the first 15 games – sidelined because of an injury, Duke endured an up-and-down first half. The Blue Devils were up 10 in the first 10 minutes before missing 12 of their last 13 shots, including an 0-for-10 stretch. The Yellow Jackets had a 21-11 advantage in the final 10 minutes as the teams went into the half tied at 39.

