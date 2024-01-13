Duke basketball’s Mark Mitchell out with injury vs. Georgia Tech

DURHAM – Duke basketball’s Mark Mitchell missed the Blue Devils’ game against Georgia Tech on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Thirty minutes before the 11th-ranked Blue Devils (12-3, 3-1 ACC) tipped off against the Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-3), Duke announced Mitchell would be out with a sprained knee.

He was on the bench in a white Duke polo and black slacks, but didn’t walk onto the court with crutches.

Mitchell, a sophomore, appeared in 13 of Duke’s first 14 games. He averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a regular starter, scoring 20 or more points in two of the last three games.

The Blue Devils are 24-2 when Mitchell reaches double-digit points.

An ankle injury sidelined Mitchell in the season opener against Dartmouth. Last season, Mitchell missed Duke’s NCAA Tournament loss to Tennessee with a knee injury.

With Mitchell out against Georgia Tech, sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor returned to the starting lineup. Proctor suffered an ankle injury in the Blue Devils’ loss to the Yellow Jackets on Dec. 2. The injury led to Proctor missing three games.

