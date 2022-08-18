Kurt Busch announces he will miss races at Watkins Glen, Daytona

Editor‘s note: Kurt Busch will be spotlighted in USA Network‘s new unscripted series “Race for the Championship” airing this fall. The first episode is Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer here.

Kurt Busch has been ruled out for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races at Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway, the 23XI Racing driver announced Thursday.

Busch will not be behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota for remainder of the regular season while concussion-like symptoms persist from his July 24 crash at Pocono Raceway. The Watkins Glen and Daytona races will be the fifth and sixth event, respectively, the veteran has missed.

“As much as I want to be in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said in a statement. “… This decision is not an easy one, but the right one.”

As expected, Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs is slated to drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI at Sunday‘s Go Bowling at The Glen (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and at Daytona. Gibbs started the last four events for the No. 45 team, collecting three finishes inside the top 17.

There are just two races remaining before the NASCAR Playoffs begin, leaving questions surrounding Busch and the No. 45 team’s playoff outlook.

As it stands with 15 winners, Busch has been granted a waiver should he qualify for the Round of 16 by way of his win at Kansas Speedway earlier this season.

