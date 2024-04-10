Kristen Faulkner Poised for Success at EF Education-Cannondale

Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images

After a demanding stretch of races punctuated by Strade Bianche, Kristen Faulkner of Team Jayco AlUla found solace in a much-needed training block. “I traveled a lot this winter,” shares the former venture capitalist hailing from Homer, Arkansas. Faulkner's winter itinerary included racing at the velodrome, followed by rigorous training sessions in Colorado. In February, she crossed continents to compete in the Track Nations Cup in Australia. “Now, I just need to take it easy for a bit,” she remarks.

The 31-year-old contemplated joining some of her teammates (including Alison Jackson) for altitude training in Tenerife, Spain. But ultimately, she had no interest in another plane trip. Instead, she knew she’d be better served getting in a solid training block at home in the U.S. and spending time with her boyfriend.

Entering a new year with a new team, Faulkner has set her sights on fresh objectives. Her transition from Team Jayco AlUla to a three-year contract with EF Education-Cannondale, coupled with her venture into track racing in pursuit of Olympic qualification for the upcoming Paris Games, mark significant career shifts—all for the better.

“There are other ways to build fitness and show up fresh. So I’ll do it when it makes sense for me,” says Faulkner, noting that one of the best parts of her new team is their willingness to listen to the riders and trust their instincts.

In a rare moment of relaxation, we caught up with Faulkner to delve into her reflections on her commendable sixth-place finish at Strade Bianche, the evolving dynamics within EF Education-Cannondale, and her aspirations for an Olympic spot.

Faulkner’s Olympic Ambitions

Faulkner's aspirations for Olympic glory have long been fueled by her fascination with the velodrome, particularly in the team pursuit—a discipline closely aligned with her prowess in time trials. "Fortunately, EF recognizes the value of track cycling in enhancing road racing and time trial performance," she explains. Her journey into track cycling commenced with intensive training alongside the U.S. team in Colorado last December, culminating in her inaugural team pursuit race in Adelaide, Australia, this January. With sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Faulkner will undergo trials at the end of May for a coveted spot on the Olympic team.

The Olympics can be interesting for cyclists. Racing on the track doesn’t mean opting out of the road events, but it certainly complicates things. “I’m still trying out for the time trial on the road as well,” says Faulkner. “And whoever makes it for the time trial automatically does the road race. My goal is to win the time trial at US Nationals, but if I end up making the Olympic teams for both, I’ll have to make a decision because the road race is the day before team pursuit.” But she will cross that bridge when she gets there she says.

The way the event schedule overlaps is unfortunate for some athletes. If the team pursuit took place before the road race, it would be realistic for athletes who qualified for both to race both. (It’s easier to use the team pursuit as an opener for the road race. But a century ride before a team pursuit is... not smart from a tactical standpoint, to say the least.)

But having the potential choice between Olympic events isn’t a major hardship, and frankly, Faulkner is in a fantastic headspace right now. “I’m so happy. I feel supported by EF. They see me as a person, not just an athlete. I feel that they’re interested in developing me holistically,” she says.

Racing on Intuition in 2024

Part of the development Faulkner speaks of includes the freedom to play with race tactics, something she’s had limited experience with in recent years. “In the past two years, it’s been the same formula: ‘attack halfway through the race, every single race,’” she says. “But at EF is like, ‘We want you to be able to win in many different ways and be unpredictable. So already this season, we’ve been working on my sprint and last-minute firepower.”

It’s working: Faulkner’s sixth at Strade Bianche was an incredible testament to her current fitness. She rode her way up from the peloton to latch on to a group led by Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram), Shirin Van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek), and Elisa Longho-Borghini (Lidl-Trek). It doesn’t get much better than that lead group.

“Before Strade Bianche, I told the team that I wanted to wait until the finale and save energy,” she recalls. “I haven’t been able to do that in the past: In every race with Jayco, they would have me attack halfway through the race, multiple times if it didn’t work, and cover attacks. I could never see how I could compete against some of the favorites. EF is letting me race the way I want to race, try new things, and show up fresh.”

“I’m allowed to use my race intuition,” she adds.

“They trust me to help come up with a strategy. I’ve been treated like an adult and a professional,” Faulkner reflects. “And it’s just a big difference. I think that’s why the whole team is having so much success this season already: They know how to make the most of us because they’re treating us like professionals.”

