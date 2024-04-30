Kristaps Porzingis doubtful to return to Game 4 after scary-looking calf injury

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Four

Kristaps Porzingis limped back to the locker room just before halftime of Game 4 in Miami and officially is doubtful to return with right calf tightness.

#NEBHInjuryReport update at Miami:



Kristaps Porzingis (right calf tightness) - DOUBTFUL TO RETURN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 30, 2024

However, it looks far scarier when it happened — it was a non-contact injury where Porzingis pulled up with calf pain after taking a hard step.

Kristaps Porzingis exited Monday's game after suffering an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/dA0v7jIIBv — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 30, 2024

Porzingis will undergo an MRI, but an early report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says it does not appear to be an Achilles injury, which is the fear associated with that kind of injury.

Porzingis averaged 14 points and 5.7 rebounds a game while shooting 41.2% from 3 through the first three games against the Heat. His numbers were down from the regular season (20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds a game) but going up against Bam Adebayo in a slower-paced game will do that. Porzingis could have a big role for the Celtics in future series, depending on the matchups.

Without Porzingis, expect a lot more Al Horford in the Boston rotation, along with some Luke Kornet in the mix.