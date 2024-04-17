Knox County UNITE hosts 18th Annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament
Apr. 17—CORBIN — Knox County UNITE hosted their 18th annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 23, at Laurel Lake, Grove Marina.
The morning began with cool temperatures. More than 75 registrants enjoyed a beautiful day of fishing while supporting Knox County UNITE. The Knox County UNITE mission is to implement youth activities and education in hopes of keeping our youth from misusing drugs.
The winners of the day were as follows:
Total Weight
1st Place — 18.9 lbs. — Ryan Phillips and Dylan Adams
1st Place — 18.9 lbs. — Nick Yeager and Cole Hicks
3rd Place — 18.6 lbs. — John Hunter and Brandon Coulter
4th Place — 18.4 lbs. — Paul Norvell and Tristan Cobb
5th Place — 17.4 lbs. — John Smith and Corey Snyder
6th Place — 17.14 lbs. — Gage Morgan and Gunner Whitaker
7th Place — 17.13 lbs. — Jason Lake and Dave McAdams
8th Place — 16.5 lbs. — Kris Mills and Craig Merida
9th Place — 16.15 lbs. — Jaydon Jones and Clay Bales
10th Place -16.10 lbs. — Derrick Myers and Darrell Moses
Big Trash Fish — 8.6 lbs. — Darryl Hicks and Darryl M. Hicks
Big Large Mouth — 5 lbs. — Dylan Adams and Ryan Phillips
Big Small Mouth — 5.2 lbs. — Gage Morgan and Gunner Whitaker.