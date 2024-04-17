Knox County UNITE hosts 18th Annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament

Apr. 17—CORBIN — Knox County UNITE hosted their 18th annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 23, at Laurel Lake, Grove Marina.

The morning began with cool temperatures. More than 75 registrants enjoyed a beautiful day of fishing while supporting Knox County UNITE. The Knox County UNITE mission is to implement youth activities and education in hopes of keeping our youth from misusing drugs.

The winners of the day were as follows:

Total Weight

1st Place — 18.9 lbs. — Ryan Phillips and Dylan Adams

1st Place — 18.9 lbs. — Nick Yeager and Cole Hicks

3rd Place — 18.6 lbs. — John Hunter and Brandon Coulter

4th Place — 18.4 lbs. — Paul Norvell and Tristan Cobb

5th Place — 17.4 lbs. — John Smith and Corey Snyder

6th Place — 17.14 lbs. — Gage Morgan and Gunner Whitaker

7th Place — 17.13 lbs. — Jason Lake and Dave McAdams

8th Place — 16.5 lbs. — Kris Mills and Craig Merida

9th Place — 16.15 lbs. — Jaydon Jones and Clay Bales

10th Place -16.10 lbs. — Derrick Myers and Darrell Moses

Big Trash Fish — 8.6 lbs. — Darryl Hicks and Darryl M. Hicks

Big Large Mouth — 5 lbs. — Dylan Adams and Ryan Phillips

Big Small Mouth — 5.2 lbs. — Gage Morgan and Gunner Whitaker.