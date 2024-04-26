What to know about UM football’s seven portal visitors. And Canes hoops player turns pro

The Miami Hurricanes began arguably their most significant five-day stretch of the spring late this week, a period that will include on-campus visits with seven key targets in the transfer portal.

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, Houston receiver Sam Brown, Marshall cornerback Dyoni Hill, Louisville linebacker Jaylin Alderman and Louisville defensive end Tyler Baron are scheduled to visit UM this weekend.

Also, highly-coveted Michigan State defensive tackles Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon are scheduled to visit Coral Gables early next week.

Baron, who also is reportedly considering Mississippi, is the newest addition to the visitor list. At 6-5, 260 pounds, would give UM a highly-skilled defensive end to supplement top starters Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor and Marshall transfer Elijah Alston.

Baron had 28 tackles (including 10 for loss) and six sacks for Tennessee last season. He had 27.0 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in 47 games for the Volunteers over three seasons before transferring to Louisville this spring.

This would mark the third time that Baron has transferred this offseason.

Baron initially left Tennessee for Mississippi, then transferred to Louisville, then entered the portal again this week. He sustained an undisclosed injury during spring practice at Louisville and on3.com says he’s expected to be sidelined until August.

“Tyler Baron, unfortunately, is injured right now and we’ve got to get him healthy, which will be a process all the way to fall camp,” Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said in March, before Baron entered the portal for a third time since December. “But he’s played a lot of football as well. He’s long and athletic.”

Brohm told reporters earlier this offseason that part of the reason Baron transferred to Louisville was because he wanted to exclusively play at the edge rusher position.

As for this weekend’s other visitors…

▪ UM appears in pretty good shape with Martinez, who ran for 1,185 yards on 6.1 per carry last season. UM will be his final visit after trips to Arizona and Mississippi State. His visit began Thursday.

▪ Arkansas is the other team in play for Alderman, who started 14 games last season, also is setting up a visit. He had 62 tackles, including seven for loss, and 1.5 sacks last season. He played for UM linebackers coach Derek Nicholson at Louisville.

▪ UM is considered the clear favorite for Hill, who has a background with two UM coaches (Lance Guidry, Chevis Jackson) at Marshall.

Per Pro Football Focus, Hill allowed a 93 passer rating in his coverage area last season – 32 completions in 57 attempts for 464 yards (14.5 average), three touchdowns and an interception.

▪LSU and Texas A&M also are in play for Brown, who caught 62 passes for 815 yards and three touchdowns last season. He was coached by UM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson at Houston.

As for next week’s visitors, keep in mind that either of the two Michigan State defensive tackles likely would step into starting roles at UM.

Barrow recently visited LSU and is visiting Missouri this week. Texas also is in the mix. He has 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in three seasons with the Spartans.

Harmon visited Southern Cal on Thursday, then was due to visit Colorado before visiting UM. He had 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season and started 10 games.

GEORGE TURNS PRO

Guard Kyshawn George, who flashed NBA skills at times during his one season at UM, told ESPN that he’s forgoing his remaining college eligibility, hiring an agent and making himself eligible for June’s NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has him going in the 20s in the first round.

At 6-9, his size and shooting intrigue teams. Born in Switzerland, he played in France before averaging 7.6 points and 2.2 assists and shooting 40.8 percent on three pointers and 42.6 overall in his one season at UM, which included 31 games and 16 starts.

“I decided to follow my basketball dream and make it a reality,” George told Givony. “I did not expect anything from this season besides working on my game and getting better every day.

“I was able to show NBA teams that I’m a versatile player who could impact the game on both sides of the floor and a good teammate. I’m still adapting to my new body, and we are just getting a little taste of what I could do in the future. I have a whole lot more I could show and do.”

Over the past three days, UM lost Wooga Poplar to the transfer portal and George to the draft. And Norchad Omier announced he’s entering the transfer portal as protection in case he withdraws from the NBA Draft; he has asked schools not to contact him, a sign that he has another university lined up if he decides to stay in college.