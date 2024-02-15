Get to know new Thunder addition Gordon Hayward after trade deadline deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a splash during the 2024 NBA trade deadline when they acquired veteran wing Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets.

In exchange, OKC sent out Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Davis Bertans, 2024 second-round pick via Rockets, 2025 second-round pick via Sixers and cash considerations to Charlotte.

The 33-year-old is on an expiring $31.5 million salary, so it could potentially be a rental situation for both parties.

Hayward is out until after the All-Star break with a calf strain; once he returns, expect him to come off the bench with the possibility of starting.

Get to know Hayward and what he can bring to the Thunder:

Hayward's career profile and career thus far

Hayward was taken with the 9th overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz. He slowly developed into one of the best wings of his era and earned his sole All-Star bid in 2017.

Hayward left Utah to sign with the Boston Celtics in 2017. He suffered a gruesome-looking tibia fracture in his first game with the Celtics. Since then, he’s had injury problems and hasn’t played more than 50 games in his last four seasons — all with the Hornets.

In his career, he’s averaged 15.5 points on 45.5% shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Hayward on offense

Hayward is an all-around, classic scoring wing who’s still got juice left despite durability concerns. He’s not the superb athlete he used to be but he can still create his shots.

In 25 games with the Hornets, Hayward has averaged 14.5 points on 48.6% shooting, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He has shot 36.1% from 3 on 2.4 attempts. Nearly all of his 3-pointers resulted in assists (95.5%), so he’ll be a nice catch-and-shoot option for OKC.

The 33-year-old provides the Thunder with a nice bench piece who can also spot-start when needed considering his experience.

Hayward on defense

Hayward has never been anything special as a defender, so it’s probably tactical to stick him against opposing second units. The 33-year-old has had leg troubles for several years now and that has forced a decline in his athleticism.

He’s averaged 1.1 steals this season, so that should help make up some of the difference. He’ll also have much better defensive talent around him in OKC than he did in Charlotte to hide some of his deficiencies on that side of the court.

