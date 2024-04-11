What to know about Tennessee basketball's transfer portal situation, targets and departures

Tennessee basketball has seven players and six scholarship openings less than two weeks after the second Elite Eight run in program history.

Forward Jonas Aidoo on Thursday became the fourth Vol to enter the transfer portal since the season concluded March 31. He joined forward Tobe Awaka and redshirt freshman guards Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson.

Here is what to know:

Tennessee is hosting Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dubar on an official visit this weekend, its first visitor and potential addition from the portal. The 6-foot-8, 211-pound senior averaged 17.8 points and shot 39.9% on 3-pointers last season. He would fit the need at the four left by Josiah-Jordan James.

That is the starting place. The Vols now likely need to fortify the interior with their top two big men departing. Expect the Vols to pursue more scoring on the perimeter and a shooting wing with the departure of Dalton Knecht. Point guard depth would be ideal without a true backup behind senior Zakai Zeigler. That is a hard sell in the portal, though, to come and be a backup.

J.P. Estrella is in the spotlight for Tennessee basketball

J.P. Estrella stepped up against Purdue and 7-4 center Zach Edey in the NCAA Tournament when Aidoo struggled mightily. The sophomore showed potential throughout the season then made his last impression the best one.

The Maine native was a highly regarded recruit, and the Vols believe he has a bright future. He already was going to jump into a bigger role next season. That is a guarantee now. Cade Phillips also showed potential as a freshman and could contribute double-digit minutes next season.

Could Tobe Awaka come back to Tennessee basketball?

Awaka's transfer portal choice made sense. He played some of his best basketball in the NCAA Tournament. When he entered the portal Wednesday, the Vols were slated to have Aidoo back as the starting five with Estrella gunning for a bigger role. Awaka wasn't likely to start with Aidoo returning. He could with Aidoo gone.

But could Awaka return to Tennessee from the portal? The Vols haven't had a player enter and then come back previously, so Awaka would be the first. This might be the best time to welcome someone back given Aidoo's decision.

Tennessee has its core and expects sophomore leaps

As it stands, Tennessee has seven players on next year's roster. Zeigler was always going to be the centerpiece of the roster. Jahmai Mashack is in line to start because he is excellent defensively and improved offensively once again. Jordan Gainey can score and will be counted on as a shooter again. He made major strides defensively in his first season.

Estrella isn't the only sophomore expected to make a leap, though. Cameron Carr has elite offensive potential. That's a player the Vols expect to be productive for the coming years. Phillips and incoming four-star guard Bishop Boswell round out the current roster.

No surprises with Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson entering the portal

If there was ever a guarantee after the season, it was that Dilione was entering the portal. Dilione didn't gain much of a role in his first full season at Tennessee. He enrolled early to get a head start, then the roster outlook changed when UT added Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey and got Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi back. It just never seemed to click for Dilione at UT.

Likewise, Jefferson played three minutes in two seasons. He redshirted in one and had no role in the other. It was an obvious time to part ways.

