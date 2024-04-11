You know the stars: Who will be the other key pass-catchers for Colorado State football?

The big two are well established.

The Colorado State football receiving group had two big offseason wins when Tory Horton opted to return to the Rams instead of head to the NFL and Justus Ross-Simmons stayed instead of chasing the allure of a big NIL bag elsewhere.

Those decisions meant the top two in the receiving pecking order were established.

But for this offense to fully click to help the Rams finally reach postseason play again, more pass-catchers are needed.

Ross-Simmons is missing spring ball after shoulder surgery and Horton has missed time due to illness, so the large group of receivers behind them are getting a chance to prove themselves.

“I think the way we’ve recruited the past few years, we’re finally sitting at a good spot where I think we’ll be in good shape if guys keep getting better and better and guys stay healthy,” receivers coach and recruiting star Chad Savage said. “I think we’re in a better position than we’ve been before.”

Here’s a look at the candidates to be next in line in the pass-catching game for CSU this fall. In an ideal season, five or six pass-catchers would have 30 catches or more in this offense.

No. 5 Dylan Goffney

Colorado State football player Dylan Goffney makes a catch during spring practice on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

First candidate is Goffney, who will likely start in the slot with Horton and Ross-Simmons on the outside. The SMU transfer was up-and-down for the Rams last year, with some big moments but also dry games. He had 23 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Goffney (who has switched from the No. 6 to No. 5 jersey) has been a spring standout with consistently good performances.

“Goffney’s been great. I think he’s got a different mindset than he had last fall and I think it just comes from being more comfortable,” Savage said. “He’s playing confident. His physicality is showing up left and right on film and he’s doing a great job.”

With Louis Brown transferring to San Diego State, the slot is Goffney’s.

No. 6 Donovan Ollie

Colorado State football player Donovan Ollie makes a catch during spring practice on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

A newbie to the Rams but someone astute fans will remember. Ollie scored two touchdowns for Washington State against CSU in 2021 when the Rams played in Pullman. CSU tried to land him as a transfer last season, but he went to Cincinnati, where he ended up buried on the depth chart.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Ollie brings a big physicality, plus a maturity in the film room and understanding of team ball.

“Everybody loves scoring touchdowns, but for me, putting a guy on his back and then my teammate runs by for a touchdown, that’s the best feeling in the world,” Ollie said.

His size could be an added red zone dimension for a team that has struggled to finish drives consistently.

No. 86 Caleb Goodie

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore is one of those recruits brought in by this staff who are now reaching the time where they might start to grab playing time. He’s been a spring star with some eye-grabbing catches. Goodie appeared in eight games but made just one catch last season, but that number seems likely to rise dramatically if his ascension continues.

“He’s stepping up. He’s got the play-making ability where they can really light a spark,” Savage said.

No. 89 Jamari Person

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt freshman is another youngster with a big skillset who is developing at the college level. Like Goodie, he had just one catch last season but is taking advantage of spring opportunities.

“He’s really sound. He can play all three spots. Assignment sound, he’s got great effort. He’s very, very consistent,” Savage said.

Other options

With how this offense runs and how this staff recruits, there are a lot of physically talented receivers and it’s a fight to get on the field. Those above seem the most likely next options right now, but there are others who could get in the mix.

Dawson Menegatti: The 6-foot-2 redshirt senior is a speedy slot who had six catches last season, and the coaches trust him. He’ll likely see the field in various ways.

Lavon Brown: The 6-foot redshirt freshman is similar to Person and Goodie as a youngster trying to find time. He’s shown his playmaking ability at times in camp and it’s just about the fight up the depth chart.

Freshmen: One true freshman (Landon Bell) is in camp now and two more are coming in fall, including four-star Jordan Ross. It will be a challenge for them to work up the depth chart but if they prove reliable playmakers, they will see the field.

The tight end spot and running backs

What’s clearly missing above from the possible pass-catchers behind Horton and Ross-Simmons is a tight end. Dallin Holker was CSU’s second-leading receiver last season with 767 yards, but the tight end is off to the NFL draft.

That spot is a question mark. Vince Brown, Jordan Williams and Mason Muaau are the in-house candidates, but both Williams and Muaau have missed time in spring. It’s one to watch because there isn’t an answer on who will lead that spot, yet. Keep an eye on a potential transfer.

Also, running backs can be dangerous pass weapons in this offense and players like Justin Marshall and Kobe Johnson will be used to catch some passes.

