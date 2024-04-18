What to know about Memphis football 2024 spring game. Format, admission, who to watch

College football is back in Memphis.

Well, sort of. The Tigers will hold their spring game on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, finishing off their slate of spring practices with a scrimmage in front of fans. It'll be a first chance for fans to get a glimpse of a Memphis team that will go into the 2024 season with College Football Playoff expectations.

"I think people are hungry for football and the opportunity to go out there and watch their Tigers," coach Ryan Silverfield said.

Here's what you need to know about Memphis football's spring game.

Memphis football spring game time, ticket information

Instead of the usual Friday Night Stripes game, the Tigers will play on Saturday afternoon.

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. with gates opening at 2 p.m. and kickoff at 3 p.m.

Admission is free. Seating will be available on the west side of the stadium.

More information about the game can be found here.

Memphis football spring game format

The Tigers will divide into two evenly matched teams for the scrimmage. Silverfield said Tuesday the full playbook won't be available, though.

"We're going to be pretty vanilla, like most teams in the spring," he said.

The game — which takes place more than four months before Memphis will kick off its 2024 season on Aug. 31 against North Alabama — probably won't decide any position battles or long-term storylines. But it'll be an opportunity for coaches to see how players perform in different roles and in a semi-competitive atmosphere.

There will also be in-game interviews and a chance postgame for fans to meet players on the field.

A few players won't be available due to injuries. Offensive linemen Jaylen Nichols and Trent Holler, who will both be in the mix for potential starting spots, will not be available after injuries suffered last season.

Linebacker Chandler Martin, who had offseason shoulder surgery, could also be out or limited. Arkansas State transfer linebacker Javante Mackey will also be out after suffering an injury during spring practices.

Who to watch

While Saturday won't be a full-blown, competitive game, it'll be the first chance for Tigers fans to see the new players who could have major impacts in 2024.

Running back Mario Anderson (No. 2 jersey) is Memphis' most highly touted transfer. He arrives in the Bluff City after spending last season as South Carolina's leading rusher, and he's expected to be the Tigers' top running back in 2024. Auburn receiver transfer Jyaire Shorter (No. 4) could also be one to watch.

Seth Henigan will be Memphis' starting quarterback, but there's a three-way battle for the backup job. Arrington Maiden (No. 7), Harris Boyd (No. 14) and Cade Cunningham (No. 16) are competing for that spot, and all three figure to get plenty of reps on Saturday.

New kicker Caden Costa (No. 43) and new punter Josh Sloan (No. 13) will also be in action.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football 2024 spring game: What to know, who to watch