Memphis football star Chandler Martin reveals why he left some games in All-AAC season, impact for 2024

Chandler Martin was undoubtedly one of Memphis football's best players in 2023. The transfer linebacker from East Tennessee State led the team with 95 tackles and was one of two Tigers named first-team All-AAC.

He also wasn't at his best.

Martin dealt with a previously unrevealed left shoulder injury throughout last season that caused him to go in and out of games, but he had a cleanup procedure this offseason.

"There's many games last year we had to pull him out because he had a stinger or something like that," defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jordon Hankins said. "We already had it planned out: As soon as the season is over, get him cleaned up, strengthen it back up, put him in a better position to play at another level."

Martin acknowledged the injury affected him because he didn't know when it would flare up or when he'd have to miss a few plays. He's rehabbed it and is participating in spring practice.

"It's even better mentally for me, that I can just trust it completely," he said. "I'll probably be that much better in a sense."

Martin will enter 2024 as Memphis' best defensive player. The Tigers' offense was humming by the end of last season and returns most of its key playmakers, but there are strides to be made on the other side of the ball.

Hankins took over as interim defensive coordinator for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Iowa State and was promoted to the full-time job a week later. Now he's got the entire offseason to revamp his defense, and Martin will be at the center of the new scheme.

Last season, Martin had fellow linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku playing beside him. Cantin-Arku was a captain and the vocal leader of the defense, a role that will probably fall to Chandler in 2024.

"He's got to lead in all facets," Hankins said. "I'm not saying he did a bad job, but he always had another guy that could do that stuff and a guy that he could lean on that's been here before. That's the biggest thing with him. And he's done a great job with it. He'll run meetings and he'll do all that stuff right now."

Martin said he's approached this offseason by trying to clear out distractions. He's playing less video games and watching more film. Among the NFL linebackers he studies are Roquan Smith, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Quincy Williams.

He's also working on his leadership, whether that means running a meeting or getting on his teammates during practice.

"You'd be surprised what people do when they know you care about them," he said. "So it's just continuing to be myself and letting the guys know I care about them. The hard love is good love."

