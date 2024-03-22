What to know about Dayton-Arizona NCAA tournament second-round game

Dayton Flyers forward Nate Santos (2) celebrates with UD head coach Anthony Grant

The Dayton Flyers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half of their NCAA tournament first-round game against Nevada to stun the Wolf Pack, 63-60, on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Up next for Anthony Grant's UD squad: a second-round meeting with second-seeded Arizona, after the Wildcats cruised past the Long Beach State Beach.

It was Grant's first NCAA tournament win as the Flyers' head coach. And coupled with Duquesne's upset of BYU, it capped a big day for the Atlantic 10, which now has two teams in the second round of the Big Dance for the first time since 2016.

What to know about Dayton-Arizona:

Both schools have had a head coach named Miller.

Sean Miller, now the head coach of the Xavier Musketeers, was the Wildcats' head coach from 2009 to 2021.

Sean's brother, Archie, now the head coach of Rhode Island, was the Flyers' head coach from 2011 to 2017.

The last time UD reached the second round of the NCAA tournament was 2015, with Archie Miller at the helm.

UD outscored Nevada 24-4 over the final 7:35 of Thursday's game.

Dayton made its final seven field-goal attempts. The Flyers scored 17 unanswered points after trailing 56-39 with 7:35 left.

It was the third improbable comeback for this year's UD team. The Flyers trailed by 15 in the second half in a 70-67 November win against LSU. And they rallied from a 17-point, first-half deficit to beat VCU in overtime in their final game of the regular season.

Dayton is 1-2 in three games against Arizona, but the Flyers won the only postseason meeting between the teams.

The Flyers and Wildcats met in Hawaii, in November 1991 and again in November 2000. Arizona cruised to wins in both games.

UD defeated Arizona in New York City in March 1951 in the NIT.

DaRon Holmes II only had three games this season in which he failed to score in double figures.

Thursday's win against Nevada was Holmes' 13th consecutive game with at least 10 points. And he's had at least nine rebounds in nine of the Flyers' last 10 games.

Holmes was held without a field goal for the first 13:50 of the second half, but he had seven points in the final 6:10.

"The whole time, if we're up if we're down, we have to play our game and stay together," Holmes told TBS' Dana Jacobson after the game. "That's what makes Dayton basketball special."

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What to know about Dayton-Arizona NCAA tournament second-round game