Who is Dae Dae Grant? Guard helps Duquesne upset BYU in NCAA tournament

Duquesne guard Dae Dae Grant

Dae Dae Grant is the Duquesne Dukes' leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, and he's one of college basketball's best free-throw shooters at 93.9 percent.

So it didn't come as much of a surprise that the former Miami University RedHawks guard led the 11th-seeded Dukes with 19 points and made all four of his free-throw attempts in the final 10 seconds of Thursday afternoon's 71-67 upset of the No. 6 BYU Cougars in NCAA tournament first-round action in Omaha, Nebraska.

Grant's effort also helped to extend the long coaching career of head coach Keith Dambrot, who has said he's planning to retire when the Dukes' NCAA tournament run ends. And it was the first-ever NCAA tournament win for Dambrot, who was 0-3 in the Big Dance as Akron's head coach.

What to know about Grant:

Grant, whose given first name is Devone, played three seasons for the RedHawks before transferring to Duquesne.

Grant averaged 9.3 points per game as a freshman, 13.7 as a sophomore and 17.5 as a junior at MU. He earned all-Mid-American Conference honorable mention honors in 2022.

He departed for Duquesne after the 2021-22 season, Jack Owens' final season as MU's head coach.

Grant averaged 15.5 points per game in his first season at Duquesne.

Grant and the Dukes had some help from LeBron James in the form of new sneakers.

LeBron, who played for Dambrot in high school in Akron and was a childhood friend of Dukes associate head coach Dru Joyce III, surprised Duquesne's entire team with new shoes before Thursday's game:

LeBron shared a congratulatory tweet after Duquesne's win:

AYYYYYYYEEEEE!!! First tournament win in 55 years! @CoachDambrot 🐐 @DuqMBB 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Keep it going — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2024

It was Duquesne's first NCAA tournament win since 1969. The Dukes are making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1977.

Grant turns 23 on March 30.

In February, Grant became the 13th active Division I player to score 2,000 career points.

Grant starred at Lorain High School, averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as a senior and earning first-team Division I all-state honors.

Duquesne will play its next NCAA tourney East region game Saturday.

In the second round of the Big Dance, Grant and the Dukes will play Saturday against the winner of the first-round game between No. 3 Illinois and No. 14 Morehead State, also in Omaha.

Illinois led Morehead by one point at the half.

Duquesne became the 59th No. 11 seed to defeat a No. 6 seed since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985.

@MarchMadnessMBB tweeted that Duquesne was the least-picked 11-seed in this year's tournament.

From Matt Norlander via Twitter/X:

Duquesne's win today marks the third-largest gap all-time between tourney wins:



Holy Cross: March 13, 1953-March 16, 2016

Baylor: March 24, 1950-March 18, 2010

Duquesne: March 15, 1969-March 21, 2024



Via @CBSSports research. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 21, 2024

