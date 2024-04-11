What to know about 2024 WNBA draft: Time, channel and top players

Caitlin Clark almost certainly will begin packing her bags for her move from Des Moines, Iowa, to Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, when the three-round WNBA Draft takes place.

The Iowa star and the NCAA's all-time leading scorer will likely be chosen first overall by the Indiana Fever, who won the draft lottery for the second year in a row.

Clark led Iowa to its second consecutive runner-up finish this season. The 6-footer averaged an NCAA Division I-best 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists (also tops in the country) in 39 games this season, and 28.4/7.1/8.2 in four years with the Hawkeyes.

Rochester's own Dyaisha Fair may also find a spot on a WNBA team during the draft. The former Edison Tech star finished her college career at Syracuse. Her 3,403 points ranks third all-time in NCAA Division I. She also finished the 2023-24 season with 115 3-point baskets, second only to Clark.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 WNBA Draft, including other top prospects, TV, time, draft order:

Where is the 2024 WNBA draft?

Brooklyn Academy of Music, a multi-arts center located in Brooklyn, New York, that has been around for more than 150 years.

What time is the WNBA draft?

The draft is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. (EST).

What channel is the WNBA draft on?

ESPN will have coverage on its TV station and app.

Who are some of the best players in the WNBA draft?

In addition to Clark and Fair, LSU's Angel Reese, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Stanford's Cameron Brink, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon and UConn's Aaliyah Edwards.

What is the 2024 WNBA draft first-round order?

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

When does the 2024 WNBA season begin?

May 14.

