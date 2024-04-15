What channel is the 2024 WNBA draft on? How to watch every round

The 2024 WNBA draft class is loaded with talent.

Caitlin Clark, the Iowa star and NCAA's all-time leading scorer, is nearly a lock to be chosen first overall by the Indiana Fever Monday evening.

But there is plenty of star power after that pick. LSU's Angel Reese, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Stanford's Cameron Brink, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Syracuse star Dyaisha Fair will still be on the board.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 WNBA Draft, including TV, time and draft order:

What time is the WNBA draft?

The draft is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (EST) Monday.

What channel is the WNBA draft on?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; SlingTV; fuboTV

Where is the 2024 WNBA draft?

Brooklyn Academy of Music, a multi-arts center located in Brooklyn, New York, that has been around for more than 150 years.

What is the 2024 WNBA draft order for first round?

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

How many rounds are there in the WNBA draft?

The three-round draft will see 36 players selected to the 12 teams across the league.

When does the 2024 WNBA season begin?

May 14.

