Know before you go: 2024 Olympic Trials at RIVERSPORT OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The highly-anticipated Olympic Team Trials for canoe/kayak slalom and kayak cross are kicking off on April 26, and if you plan to attend, it’s best to prepare ahead of time.

Athletes and the mayor try OKC RIVERSPORT ahead of Olympic trials

The canoe/kayak slalom qualifiers are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 26, and conclude at 1:30 p.m. The canoe/kayak slalom finals will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the kayak cross competition and finals from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Olympic Trials will conclude on Saturday night with an announcement from TEAM USA at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

RIVERSPORT OKC map. Image courtesy RIVERSPORT OKC.

Parking for the event is $10 and located on the west side of the competition course shown on the map above.

2024 RIVERSPORT OKC Olympic Trials map. Image courtesy RIVERSPORT OKC.

Attendees can watch the event at no cost from the free viewing area, or pay for prime viewing and VIP hospitality.

For more information, visit riversportokc.org/events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.