Knicks waive Taj Gibson, who reportedly will sign with Wizards

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
A Tom Thibodeau team without Taj Gibson seems like an affront to the basketball gods.

Yet, here we are. Already stacked at center (Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jericho Sims on a two-way contract), the Knicks have waived Gibson, which frees up his $5 million salary cap hold.

Once he clears waivers, Gibson is expected to sign with the Wizards as a backup big, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Wizards have a spot open in their frontcourt rotation with Thomas Bryant going to the Lakers. Thibodeau and the Knicks tried to keep Gibson at the league minimum, but he chose Washington because it offers more playing time.

It’s a good decision for Gibson, but at some point this season Thibodeau is going to instinctively turn to his bench and go, “Taj, get in there,” then quickly realize his mistake.

