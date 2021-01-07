Knicks plan to sign Taj Gibson, waive Omari Spellman

Taj Gibson dunking over Steven Adams

The Knicks are planning to sign Taj Gibson, reports SNY's Ian Begley.

Per Begley, the Knicks plan to waive Omari Spellman, which would create room on the 15-man roster for Gibson.

Begley reported on Wednesday that the Knicks, who had been in need of frontcourt help -- were keeping an eye on Gibson, who was not re-signed during the offseason.



A few contenders also had Gibson on their radar.

Gibson, who was a mentor for Mitchell Robinson last season, played with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau on the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The addition of Gibson will give the Knicks another big man to go along with Robinson and Julius Randle. Randle has been averaging among the most minutes in the NBA this season.

The Knicks also have Nerlens Noel as a frontcourt option, though he has missed the last few games due to injury.

KnicksFanTV reported earlier Thursday that Gibson took a COVID-19 test on Wednesday and was on track to sign if he passed the test.