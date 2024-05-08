Knicks' Mitchell Robinson sustains 'stress injury' to ankle; to be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks

The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson for the rest of the postseason.

New York announced that Robinson sustained a "stress injury" to his left ankle. The team says Robinson will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.

SNY's Ian Begley reports that Robinson won't need surgery and will rehab his ankle. Tests were done late this afternoon.

Robinson played 12 minutes in Monday's Game 1 win over the Pacers. He scored just two points and grabbed only two rebounds.

The Knicks center had surgery on his left ankle in December 2023 and missed a chunk of the season to recover and be available for the Knicks in the postseason. The 26-year-old Robinson played in just 31 games, where he averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Without Robinson, the Knicks will have to lean on Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims to back up Isaiah Hartenstein.