Knicks’ Jalen Brunson makes 2023-24 All-NBA Second Team

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was voted second-team All-NBA for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

Brunson picked up 37 first-place votes and 61 second-place votes for a total of 368 points. He led all players in the All-NBA second team, which includes Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis.

The Knicks' guard was just 59 points behind the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (427 on 65 first-place votes and 34 second-place votes), the lowest point getter for the first-team.

Brunson had a career season, leading the Knicks to one of their best seasons in franchise history. He averaged 28.7 points on 48 percent shooting and 6.7 assists this season, both career highs.

The 27-year-old was voted to his first All-Star game and was fifth in MVP voting.

The players who made First Team All-NBA include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder (495 points), Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets (495), Luka Doncic of the Mavericks (493), Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks (473) and Tatum.